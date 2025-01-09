Sign up
Previous
Photo 2064
Don't walk?
Shot from driver's side window at stoplight....gotta always be ready!
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
3
3
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Tags
street
,
winter
,
photography
,
urban
,
north
,
short
,
columbus
Danette Thompson
ace
Love this busy scene.
January 10th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@danette
glad u likey!
January 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic winter street shot...nice clarity
January 10th, 2025
