Photo 2067
Photo 2067
Not hungry yet...
Young woman passes up what looks to me like a great place to eat, while staring at her phone.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
1
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3883
photos
108
followers
53
following
566% complete
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2061
2062
2063
313
2064
2065
2066
2067
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th January 2025 4:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street
,
photography
,
urban
,
neon
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of her in stride. So typical with the phone.
January 14th, 2025
