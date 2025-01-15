Previous
Ice slowly melts on west side of Everal Barn by ggshearron
Photo 2069

Ice slowly melts on west side of Everal Barn

15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
566% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan ace
I always love a pop of red!
January 16th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@jetr (●'◡'●)
January 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact