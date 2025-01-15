Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2069
Ice slowly melts on west side of Everal Barn
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3885
photos
108
followers
53
following
566% complete
View this month »
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
Latest from all albums
2063
313
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th January 2025 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
sunset
,
blue
,
winter
,
barn
,
hour
Joan
ace
I always love a pop of red!
January 16th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@jetr
(●'◡'●)
January 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close