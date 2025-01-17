Sign up
Photo 2071
Not kidding when I sometimes say it’s cold!
This was a couple mornings ago when I was out looking to make a picture.
17th January 2025
Glover Shearron
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Tags
sign
cold
Yikes, that is cold.
January 18th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🖖: I hear ya! I think we got spoiled with the mild winters we have enjoyed for the past 4-5 years.
January 18th, 2025
