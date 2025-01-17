Previous
Not kidding when I sometimes say it’s cold! by ggshearron
Not kidding when I sometimes say it’s cold!

This was a couple mornings ago when I was out looking to make a picture.
Glover Shearron

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012
Shutterbug ace
Yikes, that is cold.
January 18th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I hear ya! I think we got spoiled with the mild winters we have enjoyed for the past 4-5 years.
January 18th, 2025  
