Previous
Photo 2079
More snow coming
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
5
2
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
14th January 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
architecture
,
urban
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice POV
January 26th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@pdulis
😊
January 26th, 2025
Tracy
ace
Great photo. I love the POV.
January 26th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Not very many outside diners today. I like your perspective too.
January 26th, 2025
Christina
ace
I love being friends with people on the other side of the world- here I am sweating every time I move due to the mugginess and there you are in the snow!!
January 26th, 2025
