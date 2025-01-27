Previous
Illegally parked by ggshearron
Photo 2081

Illegally parked

Found this toy car perched on the top of some garbage, behind a fence as I drove along one of our streets here. Actually turned around, stopped to get the shot.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Glover Shearron, ...

Danette Thompson ace
Well spotted!
January 28th, 2025  
