Previous
Photo 2082
Framed in winter's snow
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
2
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3901
photos
109
followers
54
following
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2077
2078
315
2079
2080
316
2081
2082
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
19th January 2024 8:46am
snow
,
winter
,
barn
,
frame
,
urban
,
ohio
,
westerville
Barb
ace
My kind of photo! Love the snow and the barn or house framed by the tree limb. Nicely composed!
January 29th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@bjywamer
Thank you. That is an old barn that looks pretty traditional from the street, but this day, I parked my car on this property and walked behind it on the property and saw what I think is a great image. Gonna have this one printed in 8x10, 11x14 photos and 20x30 gallery print. Thanks for looking in.
January 29th, 2025
