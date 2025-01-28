Previous
Framed in winter's snow by ggshearron
Framed in winter's snow

28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Barb ace
My kind of photo! Love the snow and the barn or house framed by the tree limb. Nicely composed!
January 29th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@bjywamer Thank you. That is an old barn that looks pretty traditional from the street, but this day, I parked my car on this property and walked behind it on the property and saw what I think is a great image. Gonna have this one printed in 8x10, 11x14 photos and 20x30 gallery print. Thanks for looking in.
January 29th, 2025  
