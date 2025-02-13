Sign up
Photo 2097
Yum-ee Donuts....Cash or Check only!
Classic small town shot here. They only stay open long enough to sell out their donuts each morning, and they "ain't takin' credit cards!"
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
street
,
town
,
photography
,
small
,
ohio
,
sunbury
