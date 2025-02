I gotta get a picture....I look good!

Saw this guy in a local market where I like to shoot street, had to get his pic. Walked up to him and said: "I'm gonna walk over there and take some shots of you man, I like your style! You are clean!" He said: "okay.." And that is how it happened. When done, he looked up at me, I gave him the thumbs up sign and moved on. Mission accomplished!