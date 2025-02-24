Sign up
Photo 2107
Blue Sky - Gold Crosses
Was struck by this church window once again, in our uptown.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3932
photos
109
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
23rd February 2025 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
church
,
gold
,
architecture
,
steeple
,
ohio
,
crosses
,
westerville
Elisa Smith
ace
I like your composition and the tones. Lovely shot.
February 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful building… stunning capture
February 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Strikingly beautiful!
February 24th, 2025
