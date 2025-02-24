Previous
Blue Sky - Gold Crosses by ggshearron
Blue Sky - Gold Crosses

Was struck by this church window once again, in our uptown.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Glover Shearron, ...

Elisa Smith ace
I like your composition and the tones. Lovely shot.
February 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful building… stunning capture
February 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Strikingly beautiful!
February 24th, 2025  
