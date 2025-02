North Market vendor poses for me

She had apparently been watching me shoot others for a few moments, close to her booth, when I turned around, saw her unique style, caught her eye and pointed to my camera. She perked up, smiled and directed her in about 4 poses, this one the best of them. Thee was so much color on her and in the booth, I decided to go with B&W, to best allow a focus on her instead of just about everything else in the shot.