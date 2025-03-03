Sign up
Previous
Photo 2114
Downtown crossing
Just after the streetlights have come on, folks cross the street at Broad & High, the center of downtown, with N. High St. beckoning the viewer into the frame.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
4
3
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
27th February 2025 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
downtown
,
ohio
,
columbus
Beverley
ace
Wonderful shot, great pov with dazzling colours and lights…
March 4th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@beverley365
What a cool description, thanks!
March 4th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great shot. Looks like the perfect time, with the light's just coming on.
March 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
This really reflects the ambience of a city as nightfall approaches!
March 4th, 2025
