Downtown crossing by ggshearron
Photo 2114

Downtown crossing

Just after the streetlights have come on, folks cross the street at Broad & High, the center of downtown, with N. High St. beckoning the viewer into the frame.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Beverley ace
Wonderful shot, great pov with dazzling colours and lights…
March 4th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@beverley365 What a cool description, thanks!
March 4th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shot. Looks like the perfect time, with the light's just coming on.
March 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
This really reflects the ambience of a city as nightfall approaches!
March 4th, 2025  
