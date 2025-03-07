Previous
3 ladies in uptown Westerville on the lookout for the next stop on their Cookie Walk outing. by ggshearron
3 ladies in uptown Westerville on the lookout for the next stop on their Cookie Walk outing.

7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Shutterbug ace
A cookie walk. That sounds like something I could enjoy. Nice capture of the 3.
March 8th, 2025  
