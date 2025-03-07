Sign up
Photo 2117
3 ladies in uptown Westerville on the lookout for the next stop on their Cookie Walk outing.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
1st March 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
ohio
,
women
,
uptown
,
westerville
Shutterbug
ace
A cookie walk. That sounds like something I could enjoy. Nice capture of the 3.
March 8th, 2025
