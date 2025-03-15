Sign up
Previous
Photo 2124
On the prowl
I think these are called Polaris motorcycles. I have seen 4-5 of them over the last year, all lit in neon colors at night. Kind of cool when you first spy one....but a bit of a distraction/hazard for those looking at it, due to its novelty.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
1
2
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3955
photos
111
followers
55
following
581% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th March 2025 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
street
,
photography
,
motorcycle
,
hour
,
neon
,
polaris
Shutterbug
ace
I can see how it could be a distraction at night. It is quite unique. I haven’t seen one, but I do avoid night driving, so there may be some around.
March 16th, 2025
