When you shoot on manual and forget to change your settings before you start shooting for the day... by ggshearron
When you shoot on manual and forget to change your settings before you start shooting for the day...

This was waaaay over-exposed due to a slow shutter speed and high ISO. When I tried to "save" it in post, I decided to leave it in this fashion (the best I could do) and go ahead and post it for today. What the heck, it's different and kind of interesting to me.....what do YOU think? (BTW...this is another one shot from the driver seat of my car, out the rider side window, while waiting at a light!)
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
@ggshearron
Suzanne ace
It’s actually quite appealing. A serendipitous error! The blues and yellows work well and it’s nicely composed. Full of interest.
March 20th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@ankers70 REALLY glad you like it, thanks for looking in and commenting!
March 20th, 2025  
