When you shoot on manual and forget to change your settings before you start shooting for the day...

This was waaaay over-exposed due to a slow shutter speed and high ISO. When I tried to "save" it in post, I decided to leave it in this fashion (the best I could do) and go ahead and post it for today. What the heck, it's different and kind of interesting to me.....what do YOU think? (BTW...this is another one shot from the driver seat of my car, out the rider side window, while waiting at a light!)