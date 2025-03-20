Previous
Campus chic by ggshearron
Photo 2129

Campus chic

Attractive student crosses the street in front of me at Ohio State University. Yes,....this is another one from the driver seat of my car!
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
583% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Lovely candid capture
March 21st, 2025  
Rick ace
Looks like she's walking with her eyes closed. Great shot.
March 21st, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@rickster549 yes...I imagine she is basking in the warmth, listening to her favorite love song on her phone. Just the romantic in me I guess!
March 21st, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@cmf @rickster549 appreciate your eyes
March 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact