Photo 2129
Campus chic
Attractive student crosses the street in front of me at Ohio State University. Yes,....this is another one from the driver seat of my car!
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
4
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3960
photos
111
followers
55
following
583% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
19th March 2025 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
woman
,
chic
Chrissie
ace
Lovely candid capture
March 21st, 2025
Rick
ace
Looks like she's walking with her eyes closed. Great shot.
March 21st, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@rickster549
yes...I imagine she is basking in the warmth, listening to her favorite love song on her phone. Just the romantic in me I guess!
March 21st, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@cmf
@rickster549
appreciate your eyes
March 21st, 2025
