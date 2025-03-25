Previous
My wife: 3/25/2007...we weren't even married one year yet! by ggshearron
Photo 2134

My wife: 3/25/2007...we weren't even married one year yet!

25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
584% complete

Dorothy ace
Lovely then and now.❤️
March 26th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Was this a special occasion, or is any time spent with her special? Be careful how you answer that! 😊
March 26th, 2025  
Rick ace
Nice capture.
March 26th, 2025  
