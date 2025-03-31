Previous
Dollar Savings?........NO by ggshearron
Dollar Savings?........NO

Saw this from across the street while looking for images and went for it. This is actually darker than I really wanted it, but after I got this far, did not feel like going back and making the changes....lazy.
31st March 2025

