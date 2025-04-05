Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2145
Woman heads back up the long hill with her dog from the bottom of the dam, on a dreary day
If I can remember tomorrow, I will post a close-up shot of the two of them coming down the steps from the dam, to the right and outside of the picture you see here...
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3978
photos
111
followers
55
following
587% complete
View this month »
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
Latest from all albums
2139
327
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th April 2025 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
park
,
leading
,
line
gloria jones
ace
Super capture that tells a story
April 6th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@seattlite
hey thanks
April 6th, 2025
Eric Klopfer
Nice lighting and perspective.
April 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close