Previous
Woman heads back up the long hill with her dog from the bottom of the dam, on a dreary day by ggshearron
Photo 2145

Woman heads back up the long hill with her dog from the bottom of the dam, on a dreary day

If I can remember tomorrow, I will post a close-up shot of the two of them coming down the steps from the dam, to the right and outside of the picture you see here...
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super capture that tells a story
April 6th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@seattlite hey thanks
April 6th, 2025  
Eric Klopfer
Nice lighting and perspective.
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact