Textures of spring by ggshearron
Photo 2150

Textures of spring

10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Beverley ace
Soo pretty…
April 10th, 2025  
Lynne
Nice. I'm still waiting to find a grouping and field of wildflowers here in N Central Texas.
April 10th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@lynne5477 I have confidence in you.....it's gonna be great!
April 10th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@beverley365 thanks
April 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great textures, colors
April 10th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love the way you composed this. Beautiful soft and rough textures.
April 10th, 2025  
