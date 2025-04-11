Previous
Gretzky - the Great One by ggshearron
Gretzky - the Great One

Thought this would be topical, since he just had his total goals record broken last week...
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Glover Shearron

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Tim Erskine ace
Gretzky’s only one goal short of tying Ovechkin’s record!
;-)
April 12th, 2025  
