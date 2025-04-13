Frosted

I went out yesterday morning (4/12/25) looking to get some sunrise shots at one of my favorite spots, which I did. Afterwards, went to my 2nd favorite spot to see how the spring flowers were coming along. Every spring, I end up going here 4-5 times a week for about 6 weeks, as the flowers and trees go thru their annual display of color. Today, because it was still 29 degrees out when I left the house, there was hoar frost on the tulips in this large half-circle bed of tulips. Had to get some shots of that and this is one of them that I liked the best.