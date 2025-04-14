Sign up
Photo 2154
The Morning Oddity
Not sure there is any significant meaning to this shot. I saw it in the early morning light and frost, shot it because I thought it was interesting. Now....I am not so sure!
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th April 2025 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
signs
,
frost
Corinne
ace
I don’t know if these signs mean something … but at least they are intriguing!
April 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting. Someone or some group took the time to put them up. I have no idea what they might mean.
April 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Certainly puzzling but eye-catching!
April 15th, 2025
