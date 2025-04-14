Previous
The Morning Oddity by ggshearron
Not sure there is any significant meaning to this shot. I saw it in the early morning light and frost, shot it because I thought it was interesting. Now....I am not so sure!
Corinne ace
I don’t know if these signs mean something … but at least they are intriguing!
April 15th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Interesting. Someone or some group took the time to put them up. I have no idea what they might mean.
April 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Certainly puzzling but eye-catching!
April 15th, 2025  
