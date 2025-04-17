Sign up
Photo 2156
So true ....
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Glover Shearron, ...
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Tags
bricks
,
art
,
vine
,
wall
,
poetry
Chris Cook
Nature is relentless. She dominated for thousands of millions of years before humans came along and will dominate for thousands of millions after we’re gone.
April 18th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
@cdcook48
Well said
April 18th, 2025
