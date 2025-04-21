Sign up
Previous
Photo 2160
The Standout
Originally shot on this date in 2019
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
4
4
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3997
photos
113
followers
55
following
591% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
21st April 2019 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
roses
Shutterbug
ace
I love the focus and the low pov.
April 22nd, 2025
Eric Klopfer
I like the layering.
April 22nd, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@klopfer
@shutterbug49
I appreciate you
April 22nd, 2025
amyK
ace
Super selective focus
April 22nd, 2025
