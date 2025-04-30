Sign up
Photo 2167
Selfie with Christian after appetizers
He is from the Philippines and was on a 5-month contract, so he will not see his family for another 2 months yet.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
2
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4008
photos
113
followers
55
following
View this month
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
333
2163
2164
334
2165
2166
2167
2168
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd May 2025 5:25pm
dinner
,
couple
,
cruise
,
interracial
Dorothy
ace
Nice dining spot!
May 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
You all have great smiles.
May 9th, 2025
