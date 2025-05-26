Previous
The dreamer by ggshearron
Photo 2192

The dreamer

26th May 2025 26th May 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
600% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I hope he makes he dreams come true. Lovely portrait.
May 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact