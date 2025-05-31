Sign up
Previous
Photo 2196
My view from "my seat"
At one of the Panera stores that I frequent in the mornings, to get out of the house.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Views
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
8th May 2025 7:21am
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
panera
street
