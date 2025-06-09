Previous
Dogs thought: "can we just go now?" by ggshearron
Photo 2205

Dogs thought: "can we just go now?"

Shot at a recent farmers market this pas weekend
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details

KWind ace
Great shot and title.
June 10th, 2025  
