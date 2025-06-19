Mirror image

I was amazed to see the detail of the shot I captured, when I noticed this guy walking one of the main streets in one of our "marginalized" neighborhoods. What struck me was the fact that he was not wearing a shirt, was obviously a senior, but in my opinion, remarkably good shape. When I examined the image after I got home, I see that I captured him just before the sign on the door, that there is a nude mannequin in the window, seeming to mock his half-clothed state, and that he is looking at his reflection in the window. Wow!.....one of the better street photos I have made recently.