Mirror image by ggshearron
Mirror image

I was amazed to see the detail of the shot I captured, when I noticed this guy walking one of the main streets in one of our "marginalized" neighborhoods. What struck me was the fact that he was not wearing a shirt, was obviously a senior, but in my opinion, remarkably good shape. When I examined the image after I got home, I see that I captured him just before the sign on the door, that there is a nude mannequin in the window, seeming to mock his half-clothed state, and that he is looking at his reflection in the window. Wow!.....one of the better street photos I have made recently.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Glover Shearron, ...

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
June 20th, 2025  
