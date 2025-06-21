Mojo Flo ....Thursday night entertainment

As you can tell from this lady's hairstyle, she thinks she is THE BOMB! The group has been playing around the Columbus area for the last 10 years, and since they were playing in the courtyard in front of the restaurant where my daughter works, I watched them for a while after getting a hug from my daughter, Played a lot of good music, but watching her prance around the stage gets to be a bit much for me after a while. Note the vinyl albums for sale in he lower left corner, and hidden from view were also t-shirts and CD's for sale....whatever.