Previous
Mojo Flo ....Thursday night entertainment by ggshearron
Photo 2213

Mojo Flo ....Thursday night entertainment

As you can tell from this lady's hairstyle, she thinks she is THE BOMB! The group has been playing around the Columbus area for the last 10 years, and since they were playing in the courtyard in front of the restaurant where my daughter works, I watched them for a while after getting a hug from my daughter, Played a lot of good music, but watching her prance around the stage gets to be a bit much for me after a while. Note the vinyl albums for sale in he lower left corner, and hidden from view were also t-shirts and CD's for sale....whatever.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
606% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact