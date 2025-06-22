Previous
Not good….. by ggshearron
Photo 2214

Not good…..

Waited for about 5 minutes after I arrived and saw no one going into or out of the EMS vehicle, which tells me the cyclist was probably being treated on scene before transport to ER. May have been serious but I don’t know for sure…
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
606% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Looks like he had a helmet, at least.
June 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact