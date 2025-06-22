Sign up
Previous
Photo 2214
Not good…..
Waited for about 5 minutes after I arrived and saw no one going into or out of the EMS vehicle, which tells me the cyclist was probably being treated on scene before transport to ER. May have been serious but I don’t know for sure…
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
1
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Tags
street
,
accident
,
photography
,
traffic
,
motorcycle
,
ems
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks like he had a helmet, at least.
June 23rd, 2025
