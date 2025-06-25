Sign up
Photo 2217
Artful focal point
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
10th June 2025 9:46am
Tags
b&w
art
sculpture
ohio
hilliard
