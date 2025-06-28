Sign up
Photo 2220
Rainy day in uptown
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
3
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
4086
photos
110
followers
51
following
608% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
12th May 2025 4:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
photography
,
couple
,
rain
,
ohio
,
uptown
,
westerville
Granagringa
ace
What a nice change of tone. And that sraight - at- you faces is fabulous. I love your self-confidence in doing this.
June 30th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@granagringa
I appreciate your comments and looking in
June 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Love the tones, clarity
June 30th, 2025
