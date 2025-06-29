Previous
Walking art canvas by ggshearron
Photo 2221

Walking art canvas

29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Granagringa ace
You have such a good eye and sense of style for your street photos...I always know it's yours as soon as I see it. So admirable!
June 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great candid...
June 30th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@granagringa So nice of you to say....you're gonna make me blush, and that would be doing something!
June 30th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@seattlite thanks
June 30th, 2025  
