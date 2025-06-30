Sign up
Photo 2222
....some of the best fish & chips around!
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
4
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4087
photos
110
followers
51
following
608% complete
View this month »
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
Latest from all albums
2216
2217
2218
352
2219
2220
2221
2222
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
10th June 2025 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
photography
Danette Thompson
ace
Super pov. I like the b&w.
July 1st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great composition
July 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Sounds delicious!
July 1st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I do like good fish and chips. Pubs are usually a good place to find them. I like your capture in b&w.
July 1st, 2025
