The result of anticipation by ggshearron
Photo 2223

The result of anticipation

I had parked in this garage, about 25 minutes before meeting my daughter for lunch. Instantly, after securing a spot at the end of a row and (as you can see) close to an entry/exit, I discovered a perfect opportunity to get some silhouetted shots. I watched this gentleman exit, after he parked to my left and behind me, took 5 different shots as he moved to the opening and this is the one I liked the best. Often, you know what is going to happen, and you just need to be observant and ready to take advantage of the opportunities presented to you. Lemme know if/why you like this one!
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Glover Shearron, ...

