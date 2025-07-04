Sign up
Previous
Photo 2226
Easy rider lights a cig in the shade before continuing on his journey
I shot this while sitting in the shade across the street from him, while waiting for the parade to begin.....about an hour and a half from when I shot it!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4094
photos
110
followers
51
following
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2222
2223
2224
2225
515
2226
306
353
Views
0
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
4th July 2025 8:26am
biker
street
photography
shade
motorcycle
ohio
westerville
