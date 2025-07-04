Previous
Easy rider lights a cig in the shade before continuing on his journey by ggshearron
Easy rider lights a cig in the shade before continuing on his journey

I shot this while sitting in the shade across the street from him, while waiting for the parade to begin.....about an hour and a half from when I shot it!
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Glover Shearron, ...

