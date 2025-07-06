Sign up
Photo 2228
My photography mentor points me out when he recognizes he is in my sights
This is the second he realized who I was...
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Tags
street
,
photography
,
photographer
,
friend
,
senior
,
mentor
Rick
ace
Now he looks a little more happy. Nice.
July 7th, 2025
