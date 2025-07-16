Very possibly my last ....

I set up for the show at 3:00 pm on 7/11/25, it took about 1-1/2 hours. In that time, I had to stop 3 times for a rest (have never had to do that before) and got dizzy twice (never had this happen before either.) Now, it was 91 degrees out, but me thinks I am getting too old for this, with a bad back, suspect left ankle and increased issues with my balance. We had about 2 hours of rain on 7/12 (show was from 10:00 am -7:00 pm, and 10-4 on 7/13), but I still had a pretty good show, coming in at just $150 below my last year's total. I will miss seeing all of the repeat customers, other vendors and interaction with new folks,,,,,,I have so many gallery prints and matted prints.....gotta figure out what to do with those.