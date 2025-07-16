Very possibly my last ....

Previous
I set up for the show at 3:00 pm on 7/11/25, it took about 1-1/2 hours. In that time, I had to stop 3 times for a rest (have never had to do that before) and got dizzy twice (never had this happen before either.) Now, it was 91 degrees out, but me thinks I am getting too old for this, with a bad back, suspect left ankle and increased issues with my balance. We had about 2 hours of rain on 7/12 (show was from 10:00 am -7:00 pm, and 10-4 on 7/13), but I still had a pretty good show, coming in at just $150 below my last year's total. I will miss seeing all of the repeat customers, other vendors and interaction with new folks,,,,,,I have so many gallery prints and matted prints.....gotta figure out what to do with those.
I don’t know if this will help you, but I was having issues like you describe. My doctor said put a pinch of salt in my drinking water and keep the water nearby whenever I was working or walking any distance outside. It helped completely. He told me this because my sodium was low. I don’t think it would be good to do without checking with your doctor. It was a cheap and easy solution for me. Hope you are able to do it again.
July 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Attractive display! Hope it was mainly the heat that caused some issues of concern! Congratulations on your sales!
July 17th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@shutterbug49 thank you for passing this along to me, I appreciate it!
July 17th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@bjywamer thanks!
July 17th, 2025  
