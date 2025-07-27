Previous
The ONLY 2-Time Heisman Trophy Winner! by ggshearron
Photo 2249

The ONLY 2-Time Heisman Trophy Winner!

uhhh, that is two times in a row, baby!
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the sculpture, showing him in an active pose.
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact