Doing the job ...

This lady reminds me of my mother, who for a short time way back in '67 after her divorce from my dad, had to clean tables in a cafeteria, before securing a much higher paying job as a secretary. She is going about her business, doing the job she has been given, but seems to have a look of despair on her face, a resignation that things may not get better real soon. I sincerely hope they do for this lady, if that is what she wants.