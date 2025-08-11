Sign up
Photo 2264
Point of reflection
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
2
2
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
Tags
mountains
,
lake
,
bear
,
colorado
,
rmnp
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of the beautiful view
August 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Perfect title for a great capture, such beautiful scenery and reflections.
August 11th, 2025
