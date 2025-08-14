Previous
One of my fav spot yesterday morning as the sun was rising by ggshearron
One of my fav spot yesterday morning as the sun was rising

see my other post today for the evening shot...
Rick ace
Nice. I guess the sun is rising behind you and giving off some colors across the water.
August 14th, 2025  
