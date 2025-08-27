Sign up
Photo 2280
View of the Rockies from our condo in Estes Park
Actually.....my wife's mom's place.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4166
photos
112
followers
52
following
624% complete
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
26th July 2025 10:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunset
,
park
,
mountains
,
rockies
,
rmnp
,
estes
