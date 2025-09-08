Previous
My wife and me at OSU/Texas pre-game festivities last Saturday morning by ggshearron
Photo 2291

My wife and me at OSU/Texas pre-game festivities last Saturday morning

This is a screw-up on my phone where I did a screen shot instead of a photo, but decided to keep it!
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A nice photo of you both
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact