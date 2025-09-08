Sign up
Previous
Photo 2291
My wife and me at OSU/Texas pre-game festivities last Saturday morning
This is a screw-up on my phone where I did a screen shot instead of a photo, but decided to keep it!
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Tags
street
,
state
,
ohio
,
selfie
Shirley
ace
A nice photo of you both
September 9th, 2025
