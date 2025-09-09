Previous
Rear steps to Jeffrey Mansion in Bexley, Oh. by ggshearron
Rear steps to Jeffrey Mansion in Bexley, Oh.

Quite a step up from my place!
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Janis
Many steps up from mine! 😁 Very nice - I like “old”
September 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great pov, leading line and capture of symmetry
September 10th, 2025  
