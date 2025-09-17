Sign up
Previous
Photo 2300
Downtown Columbus new find
I have lived here since 1971 and have never noticed this place! It is right on one of our main streets downtown, near a commonly known intersection, but I have never seen it! Looks like it has some history that I gotta find out about...
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
2
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4190
photos
112
followers
52
following
630% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
7th September 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
street
,
photography
,
bar
,
ohio
,
columbus
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture...I like the front doors and woodwork.
September 18th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Looks like it might be a good location for some street shooting.
September 18th, 2025
