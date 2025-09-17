Previous
Downtown Columbus new find by ggshearron
Photo 2300

Downtown Columbus new find

I have lived here since 1971 and have never noticed this place! It is right on one of our main streets downtown, near a commonly known intersection, but I have never seen it! Looks like it has some history that I gotta find out about...
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
630% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great find and capture...I like the front doors and woodwork.
September 18th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Looks like it might be a good location for some street shooting.
September 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact