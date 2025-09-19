Sign up
Previous
Photo 2301
Looking into downtown Columbus, Ohio
from the middle of E. Broad St.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Tags
street
,
photography
,
lines
,
downtown
,
leading
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
mid-day
Rick
ace
Where's all of the traffic. :-) Great capture.
September 20th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
this is at the kind of far east edge of going into downtown, and waited to go out into the middle of the street to shoot until there were no cars coming from either direction for a minute or so....patience, baby!
September 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat yellow leading line
September 20th, 2025
