Looking into downtown Columbus, Ohio by ggshearron
Photo 2301

Looking into downtown Columbus, Ohio

from the middle of E. Broad St.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Rick ace
Where's all of the traffic. :-) Great capture.
September 20th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
this is at the kind of far east edge of going into downtown, and waited to go out into the middle of the street to shoot until there were no cars coming from either direction for a minute or so....patience, baby!
September 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat yellow leading line
September 20th, 2025  
