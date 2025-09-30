Previous
Last one out...... by ggshearron
Photo 2311

Last one out......

Lone kid stands mesmerized by the water fountain feature at Bi-Centennial Park in downtown Columbus
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Glover Shearron, ...

Rick ace
Great capture.
October 1st, 2025  
